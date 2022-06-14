Annual Graceland Cemetery Tour returns

SIDNEY — Have you been missing something in your life? Perhaps it is the annual Shelby County Historical Society’s Cemetery Tour. This popular event was a victim of Covid the last two years. It is going forward again on June 16 at Graceland Cemetery. The starting time is 8 p.m.

Intrepid hosts Linda DeVelvis and Rich Wallace have prepared an exciting and informative tour this year for you. Since the new Learning & Innovation center will be featuring many of the visionary leaders from the past, this year’s cemetery tour will give you a preview of some of our best men and women our community has produced. From Civil War heroes to early women achievers in the business world to industrialists who left their mark, this tour will have something for everyone.

Many years ago tombstones were designed to tell part of the family story. The guides will explain the designs and their meaning. Come prepared to enjoy and learn

The tour will begin at the north end of Graceland Cemetery at 8 p.m. on June 16, 2022. This tour is free and open to the public.