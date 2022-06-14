Piqua Catholic Walkathon benefits Morgan’s Place Cemetery

PIQUA — On May 9, Piqua Catholic pupils from preschool through the eighth grade held their annual walkathon. Parents also participated. The event began with a prayer from Sister Mary Alice.

Earlier in the year students were given packets and were asked to begin seeking pledges to help raise monies for various charities that reflect the values of the school and the Catholic Church. Prior recipients of the walkathon were mission work and The Elizabeth New Life Center. This year the charity that was chosen was Morgan’s Place Cemetery.

The walkers raised $1,000 for Morgan’s Place Cemetery.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery, to be located at 1254 State Route 589, Sidney, is a vision of Nathan and Mollie Verdier. Morgan is the name of their child that did not survive to birth. In their sorrow and prayers, they received a calling to create a cemetery for babies such as theirs to be put at rest.

Morgan’s Place will offer assistance in all aspects of such heart wrenching loss. Services will include everything from free burials to counseling with the grieving families. The grounds will also be the home of a memory wall where babies may be remembered from years gone by when that option may not have existed or been well known. Morgan’s Place will be a special refuge of peace and tranquility.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988. You may also go the website at morgansplacecemetery.org