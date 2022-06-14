Meeting an alpaca

Kooper Hoying, 5, of Anna, is nuzzled by a young alpaca at the Anna Community Branch Library on Tuesday, June 14. The alpaca was one of two that were brought to Anna by Count Your Blessings Farm. Kids learned about how the fleece, also called fiber, of alpacas is woven into a wide range of products. The kids also learned about how long the animals live and other facts. Kooper is the son of Craig and Nicole Hoying. For more information people can visit www.cybalpacafarm.com.

