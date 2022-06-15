Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Summer Solstice Event beginning at 7 p.m. Artwork of Nora Steele and the presentation “Mammals of Ohio” by John Harder will be featured, and refreshments will be available. Cost of admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

• The Sidney Civic Band opens their summer concert series Friday on the courtsquare, June 17 at 7 p.m. The concert is free. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Connection Point Church of God. See the band’s Facebook page for notifications at Facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

• The Ferguson Construction Company Relay for Life Team will hold their annual Garage Sale & Touch-A-Truck to benefit the Shelby County Relay for Life (American Cancer Society) from 8 a.m. until Noon. The garage sale will have something for everyone and everything is sold for a reasonable donation. There will be heavy equipment, large trucks and specialty vehicles set up for everyone to get a hands on look at the Touch-A-Truck. Hotdogs will be available for donation again this year, and new to the event will be a smoothie truck.