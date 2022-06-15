SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Scott Edward Dicke, 48, of Mendon, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Sara Marie Weinschenk, 26, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Kenneth K. Treadway, 65, of Lewisburg, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Amer Nadeem, 55, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Ashley L. Everman Mescher, 37, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Paige N. Eilerman, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Marion T. Honaker, 83, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Paul Raymond Trinkwon, 81, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Breanna G. Pardee, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kathleen Merrill Gierum, 61, of Harrison, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jesus Tarango III, 23, of Lima, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Romeo S. Brown, 37, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Alexis N. Peden, 33, of New Madison, was charged with driving under suspension, driving right side of roadway, distracted driving enhancement and contempt, $155 fine.

Kevin William Osterfeld, 58, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Austin McQuinn, 21, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas L. Bey, 73, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Gabrielle GM. Gump, 18, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Blaine Scott Jackson, 20, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Colleen Brunswick, 24, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Tiffany M. Carey, 33, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vicki Craft, 72, of West Carrollton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luke A. Downing, 35, of Fowlerville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Garrett Emerson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Mathew Foureman, 34, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry A. Carter, 62, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Audreana Marie Gallegos, 42, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kevin Jammes Sierzega, 41, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shane M. Woodrow, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Warren Lee Shoff, 61, of Canal Winchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason D. Gibson, 28, of Dayton, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Cory M. Rose, 24, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary Dagley, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jasmine Pamela Peacock, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Martell Garcia Grady, 32, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $161 fine.

Clinton D. Aselage, 39, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Cory A. Driskell, 19, of Conover, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Dawn Elizabeth Miller, 61, of Genoa, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hesna M. McFarland, 47, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan Alexander Martin, 42, of Haslett, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin A. Hubbs, 34, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry W. Hazeltine, 59, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erin Edward Guess, 43, of Laura, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Katie Lynn Fortman, 38, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Larry B. Elliston, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

