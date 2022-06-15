SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Scott Edward Dicke, 48, of Mendon, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Sara Marie Weinschenk, 26, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Kenneth K. Treadway, 65, of Lewisburg, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Amer Nadeem, 55, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Ashley L. Everman Mescher, 37, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Paige N. Eilerman, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.
Marion T. Honaker, 83, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Paul Raymond Trinkwon, 81, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Breanna G. Pardee, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kathleen Merrill Gierum, 61, of Harrison, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jesus Tarango III, 23, of Lima, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.
Romeo S. Brown, 37, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Alexis N. Peden, 33, of New Madison, was charged with driving under suspension, driving right side of roadway, distracted driving enhancement and contempt, $155 fine.
Kevin William Osterfeld, 58, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob Austin McQuinn, 21, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas L. Bey, 73, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Gabrielle GM. Gump, 18, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Blaine Scott Jackson, 20, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.
Colleen Brunswick, 24, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Tiffany M. Carey, 33, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vicki Craft, 72, of West Carrollton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Luke A. Downing, 35, of Fowlerville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Garrett Emerson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Mathew Foureman, 34, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jerry A. Carter, 62, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Audreana Marie Gallegos, 42, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Kevin Jammes Sierzega, 41, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shane M. Woodrow, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Warren Lee Shoff, 61, of Canal Winchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jason D. Gibson, 28, of Dayton, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Cory M. Rose, 24, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gary Dagley, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jasmine Pamela Peacock, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Martell Garcia Grady, 32, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $161 fine.
Clinton D. Aselage, 39, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Cory A. Driskell, 19, of Conover, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.
Dawn Elizabeth Miller, 61, of Genoa, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hesna M. McFarland, 47, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bryan Alexander Martin, 42, of Haslett, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin A. Hubbs, 34, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jerry W. Hazeltine, 59, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Erin Edward Guess, 43, of Laura, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Katie Lynn Fortman, 38, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Larry B. Elliston, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell