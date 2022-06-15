No Snap Selfie opens in the Gateway Arts Council Gallery

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has announced the opening of the “No Snap Selfie” exhibit. The exhibit features the art of students from ages 3 through 18. The theme “No Snap Selfie” was chosen by the students to challenge their peers to expand their creativity beyond a cell phone picture and “ do art in the old fashion way.”

The exhibit was conceived, constructed, and implemented by a stellar group of students. The students met regularly to do everything from organizing the event to coming up with the menu for the opening reception. They learned everything from putting together an art exhibit to how to run a meeting. They even served as judges for the exhibit.

Executive Director Ellen Keyes said, “ Gateway Arts Council is incredibly proud of our ‘No Snap Selfie’ exhibit. Children are the future of our world. The creativity displayed in this exhibit is a true indication of the great scientific discoveries, magnificent art, compassionate humanity, and amazing advances in medicine and technologies this generation will contribute”

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will run through July 11, 2022. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evening and weekends are by appointment. The gallery is located at 216 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney.

For information on this exhibit or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.