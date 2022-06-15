Anna Village Council approves one-way traffic and wording revisions

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted multiple ordinances during regular sessions on April 26, May 10 and May 24.

On April 26, the council adopted an ordinance to establish one-way traffic in the east half of the east-west alley in the block bounded by First, Second, North and Main Streets. On May 10, Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said the one-way signs have been received and public works have to decide when they want to put them up.

The council adopted two ordinances on May 10; one making revisions to the job descriptions section of the human resource personnel policies and procedures manual, and the other amending the qualifications for members of Anna’s auxiliary police unit in Anna’s code of ordinances.

The council adopted a resolution on May 24 to authorize the mayor and fiscal officer to execute a memorandum of understanding regarding the construction and operation of a splash pad in the Anna community park and to declare an emergency.

An ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries was tabled and an ordinance revising the appendix of the public works section in Anna’s code of ordinances was postponed at all three meetings.

Police Chief Darrin Goudy at the April 26 meeting brought up the new Ohio fireworks law going into effect on July 1 that allows Ohioans to legally set off fireworks on certain holidays, and after discussion from the council, it was decided that Anna will follow the state law. The council also decided at this meeting to dismiss the lawsuit against the Shell gas station because parking lot repairs have been completed.

On May 10, Meyer reported that there was a negative change order of $19,136 for the South Street reconstruction. The police department received $42,462 for their share of forfeited drug money, and income tax refunds total $27,374.60.

Goudy reported on May 10 that there have been four donations/pledges from local businesses to fund a police K-9 totaling $13,750. On May 24, Goudy reported an additional $50 donation from People’s Federal Bank for this fund.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund allocations for Anna will total approximately $159,000, as discussed at the May 24 meeting. Funds need to be obligated by the end of 2024 and expended by the end of 2026. Projects that could receive this funding include the small shelter and the stage at the park.

Another regular session was held on June 14 at 7 p.m., and the next regular session will be held on June 28 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.