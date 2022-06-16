125 Years

June 16, 1897

The Republican county convention met this afternoon in the assembly room of the court house. There were 225 delegates selected to the convention, most of whom were present. Ed Pruden called the meeting to order and on motion, W.E. Kilborn was selected chairman, and J.E. Russell, secretary.

——-

The residence of Fred Kupper, who resides near Rhine, was destroyed by fire yesterday. The contents were also lost. The blaze originated in the roof and is supposed to have caught from a defective flue. Mr. and Mrs. Kupper were in the house but did not detect the fire until the building was half burned down.

——-

Oscar Stockstill has resigned his position at the New Era restaurant and gone to Lima where he has accepted a position in Charles King’s restaurant. Harry Collins has taken the position made vacant at the New Era restaurant.

100 Years

June 16, 1922

Joseph Cook and Ray Anderson, of The Spot Restaurant, have purchased the Amann property on the north side of the public square. The property is a three story building, now occupied by Steinle and Steinle, the Elk Restaurant and Café. Possession is to be given at once. There will be no changes in the building at present.

——-

Members of the senior class at Holy Angels High school presented the play “The Spell of the Image,” as part of the commencement program last evening in the Sidney High school auditorium. Members of the cast include: Florence Zimmerman, Jannette Crusey, Salome Kingseed, Catherine Kerber, Hilda Ratterman, Charles Keeler, Jesse Waggoner, Clara Kessler, Lawrence Amann, Mark Maloney, Leo Roth, Awilda Anderson, Vincent Okefels, and Forrest Lee.

——-

An auto driven by Miss Gladys Crusey and a Ford coupe driven by a lady from London, Ohio, met with an accident yesterday afternoon by coming together. One of the wheels of the latter vehicle was torn off.

75 Years

June 16, 1947

Nearly 200 youngsters took part on the first day’s activities of the summer recreation program which opened on four Sidney playgrounds yesterday. Don Chanay, director and his five supervisors were well pleased with the response and are busy completing plans for the season. Assisting Chanay with the program are: Patty Brown, Shirley Shively, Arlene Robinson, Bill Lonsbury, and Bob Garrett.

——-

The Ohio State Beverage company store in this city, located at 120 South West avenue in the former location of Rohler’s Market, is doing a thriving business since its opening last week. Miss Rose Ordean, assisted by her father, is manager of the new store, one of 33 such carryout firms in the state.

——-

Mrs. Hugh Lehman, a member of the Susan Mercer Warwick tent, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, has been elected a council member of the Ohio Department. Her election took place during the Ohio Department convention in Columbus this week.

50 Years

June 16, 1972

Cadet David W. Easton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry I. Easton of 510 Charles street, Sidney, was among the graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at ceremonies recently at West Point, N.Y. His commission received is that of a Signal Corps second lieutenant.

A 1968 graduate of Sidney High School, he was appointed to the academy by Congressman William M. McCulloch.

——-

BOTKINS – The Botkins village council met Tuesday night and gave final approval to the second Wilt subdivision, which will be located in the southern part of town, east of County Road 25A.

——-

Fireworks, and that includes sparklers, fountains and similar items, are illegal and will not be permitted in the city under state law, Sidney Fire Chief Vernon L.R. Millhoff warned this morning.

Millhoff, who is personally asking dealers to remove any of the banned items from their shelves, said that two and possibly a third fire in recent weeks have been traced to fireworks.

25 Years

June 16, 1997

FORT LORAMIE – Members of the Fort Loramie Historical Association met recently to review plans for a proposed open house for local businessmen to be held Aug. 3 at Wilderness Trail Museum.

Businesses will be asked to prepare a written summary of their company since its inception and these articles will form the basis of a new community book.

——-

COLUMBUS – Gov. George Voinovich and legislative leaders soon will offer their plan for a school funding system that they hope will receive the Ohio Supreme Court’s approval.

The plan being developed by the governor’s task force is expected to be announced by the end of the month. The court ruled in March that the current funding system was unconstitutional and gave the state a year to come up with a new system.

One plan under consideration is increasing the state’s sales tax from 5 to 6 cents on the dollar coupled with a business tax increast that would add about $1.5 billion to the $12 billion-a-year education budget.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

