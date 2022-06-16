Sidney Moose Lodge 568 awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Moose Scholarship Committee recently held its annual banquet and awarded two $1,000 scholarships to recent graduating seniors Carson Taylor of Sidney High School and Chloe Weigandt of Fairlawn High School.

Taylor will be attending Ohio State University to study Finance/Business and Weigandt will be attending Miami University to study Nutrition/Dietary Studies.

Sidney Moose Lodge 568 has a dedicated number of members who wish to provide additional support to the young men and women of our community who have a proven record of leadership, scholarship and community service and are furthering their education at a two or four-year institution or technical school.

The Sidney Moose Scholarship is administered and distributed through The Community Foundation of Shelby County and is open to Sidney Moose Lodge member’s children. Contact the Community Foundation at 937-497-7800 with any questions concerning the scholarship or to donate to the fund.