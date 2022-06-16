Don’t drop the club

SIDNEY — Fifth grade students from across Shelby County have been attending the 10th annual Shelby County Sheriff’s Office summer Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Camp throughout the month of June.

Students are attending the camp at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 138 and are being exposed to a variety of activities, such as drug and alcohol prevention, resistance strategies, alternatives to violence and drug usage, water and watercraft safety, fishing and bicycle safety. The camp was made possible with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers, Shelby County Ross Historical Society, Ohio State Parks Watercraft Division, and donations from several businesses throughout Shelby County.

Juggler Craig Muhlenkamp, far right, gets some help with his routine from DARE camp participants, left to right, Hunter Calloway, 11, of Sidney, Alex Ginn, 11, and Montana Peacock, 11, both of Houston. Muhlenkamp stopped by the DARE camp on Thursday, June 16. Hunter is the son of Mandi and Travis Calloway. Alex is the son of Michael and Emily Ginn. Montana is the daughter of Samuel Peacock and Savannah Fite. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN061722DAREcamp-1.jpg Juggler Craig Muhlenkamp, far right, gets some help with his routine from DARE camp participants, left to right, Hunter Calloway, 11, of Sidney, Alex Ginn, 11, and Montana Peacock, 11, both of Houston. Muhlenkamp stopped by the DARE camp on Thursday, June 16. Hunter is the son of Mandi and Travis Calloway. Alex is the son of Michael and Emily Ginn. Montana is the daughter of Samuel Peacock and Savannah Fite. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kelli Ward For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

