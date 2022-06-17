125 Years

June 17, 1897

The board of health met last night and ordered the sanitary officer to proceed at once to filling up and placing in good sanitary condition the lot of Mrs. Caroline Churchill opposite the electric light plant which has been before the board for several months.

——-

The 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Haslup, celebrated in their home on North Miami avenue last evening, was made even happier event by the surprise marriage of their grandson, Leigh Haslup and Miss Anna Mergenthaler, which took place during the event. Plans for the wedding had been kept secret from all but the immediate families.

——-

The annual memorial exercises of Sidney Lodge I.O.O.F. were held last evening. The members of the lodge and Rebekahs, to the number of more than 100, were escorted by the Klute band from the lodge hall to Graceland cemetery, where the memorial service was held and graves decorated.

100 Years

June 17, 1922

A parade is scheduled to precede the afternoon show of the John Robinson circus in Sidney tomorrow. It is expected the circus train will arrive from Findlay early in the morning with the work of unloading to begin at once. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., with shows to be presented at 2 and 8 p.m.

——-

The name of the Cut Price Shoe store, on the west side of the square, has been changed to the Lynch Shoe company. The concern operates a chain of stores in Toledo, Bucyrus, Piqua and Kenton in addition to the one here. Managed by Harry Harney, the Sidney store had undergone a remodeling and redecorating program over the past several months.

——-

The alumni of Holy Angels High school will hold a reunion Monday evening at Mires Pavilion. There will be a chicken dinner, with music during the dinner provided by a harpist from the Sinton Hotel in Cincinnati. Dancing will follow the dinner.

75 Years

June 17, 1947

A number of Sidney and Shelby county Republican veterans are expected to be in attendance at the three-day convention of Ohio Republican Veterans to be held in Dayton this weekend. National speakers and a comprehensive program is being planned, according to James Kerr and Robert Wilt, officers of the local group.

——-

Rev. M.M. Fronsoe, Sr., pastor of the Church of Christ at Port Jefferson, will serve that pastorate for another year, beginning Aug. 1, it was announced today. Rev. Fronsoe has served the Port Jefferson congregation as its pastor for the past two years.

——-

A total of 47 Iutis club members will participate in sponsorship of the Iutis Club Junior Softball League to be played at Harmon field this season. Announcement of the club member’s participation was made by Donald Young, chairman of the special committee. He stated that tryouts for the six teams are scheduled for Thursday night

50 Years

June 17, 1972

Dana Musser, 15-year-old daughter of Mrs. And Mrs. Malcolm Musser, was crowned Miss Community Days at Jackson Center Thursday night. Miss Musser was selected from a field of 12 following nearly two hours of pageantry at Jackson Center High School.

——-

Mrs. Raleigh Taylor was installed as president of the Altrusa Club when a ceremony was conducted by Mrs. Bernard Santo, past president. The ceremony took place at a dinner meeting in the Golden Pumpkin Restaurant dining room.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners okayed Thursday a Perry-Black Subdivision in Washington Township. The new development is located off Lehman and Patterson-Halpin roads and contains 24 lots.

25 Years

June 17, 1997

It looks like Sidney will be the location of the district office for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. The proposed site is west of the Catholic Social Services building on Fair Road, between Fairington and Westlake drives.

——-

WASHINGTON – Coin Collectors are seeing dollar signs at the prospect of a newly designed quarter, and some say the government might make money on it, too.

They’re trying to persuade Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin to approve a program that would replace the eagle on the quarter’s reverse side with 50 new designs, on for each state.

——-

RUSSIA – Building repair projects were a major topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Russia Board of Education.

Board members toured the school grounds and viewed some of the summer projects, Superintendent Vernon Rosenbeck reported.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

