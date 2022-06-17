National Museum USAF to host Korean War Memorial Replica Exhibit

DAYTON — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors are invited to remember the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War and honor those who served by visiting a replica exhibit of the Korean War Veterans Memorial from Washington, D.C.

This replica exhibit, which will be located near the Air Park, 8th Air Force control tower and Nissin Hut will be open on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, museum volunteers will share the vital role that many of the museum’s aircraft played in the war in the MiG Alley exhibit in the Korean War Gallery. Visitors will be invited to look inside the first MiG aircraft to defect from North Korea, and in the Air Force F-86 Sabre that dominated air combat during the war.

Museum visitors may also enjoy the sounds of the USAF Band of Flight as they perform pop-up concerts throughout the museum, test their Korean War knowledge with Jeopardy-style quiz/trivia, or challenge their friends to the bazooka ping pong ball shootout game.

Also during the weekend, the Air Force Museum Foundation Theatre will feature Korean War related movies. Visit the Foundation’s website for movie and event tickets at www.airforcemuseum.com or call 937-258-1218. Federal endorsement is not implied.

The U.S. Air Force was less than three-years-old as a separate service when North Korea invaded South Korea in the summer of 1950. The next three years brought significant changes in air power technology, roles and tactics — marking the beginning of the modern Air Force. The museum’s Korean War Gallery tells this story with exhibits of more than a dozen aircraft and hundreds of artifacts from the war. The Korean Armistice Agreement was signed by representatives from North Korea, China and the United Nations Command on July 27, 1953, ending hostilities of the Korean War.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.