SIDNEY — And the winner is ….

Chuck Wood is the winner of the Sidney Daily News Father’s Day giveaway. He was nominated by Heather Wood.

He will receive two tickets to Kenny Chesney’s concert in Columbus on Aug. 18, gift cards from The Spot, Ron & Nita’s and Lochard Inc. and a Father’s day gift from Wiford Jewelers.

The giveaway was sponsored by the Sidney Daily News, Ron & Nita’s, Lochard Inc., Wiford Jewelers, The Spot, Buckeye Ford. JC’s Barber Shop, Covington Dental, Michael’s Lawn and Ag, All State by Dawn Andrews-Clark, Pasco Grocery, Eisenhart Homes, Gateway Arts Council, Fultz Flooring and Bug-A-Boo.