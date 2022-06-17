SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jesse Alexander Cook, 30, of Springfield, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jonathan Satterwhite, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher P. Willcox, 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Linda Fogt, 77, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Jacob Teasley, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $361 fine.

Dante L. Lundy, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $161 fine.

Curtis Scott Hill, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Dustin Westendorf, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan E. Welborn, 33, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Charles Voss, 53, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melissa Wheeler Stemm, 61, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica M. Scott, 30, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Randy J. Shaffner, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Blaine L. Ike, 18, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control and driving while texting, $136 fine.

Brett Michael Baker, 28, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Chelsey Marie White, 33, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

David W. Penny, 42, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Chad C. McLain, 53, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Richard L. Daugherty, 35, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zackery Allen Collar, 30, of Harrod, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Justic Dean Brown II, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Noli Antija, 63, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry Dwayne Cartwright, 61, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Armando Jaso Rodriguez, 43, of Sidney, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Karlee Paulus, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erin Nichole Mitchell, 35, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clark J. Murray, 49, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

David A. Wilson, 54, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Shacon M. Barnes, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Diane Rae Elliott, 77, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Francis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

John E. Reck, 62, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Charles Anthony Magoto, 62, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Derby Allan Corner, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dale R. Baker, 70, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

James E. Koelker, 70, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kelli L. Benshoff, 43, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Olivia Paige Lucille White, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Sharpe Jr., 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, $363 fine.

Luke Steven Meyer, 29, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Jeffin Bitta, 24, of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Eric F. Long, 38, of Rocky River, was charged with failure to control/weaving, amended to lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Shawn Eric Keener, 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving an ATV on the roadway, $136 fine.

Eric L. Belcher, 46, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley Maynard, 34, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lucy R. Gaier, 68, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

McKinzie Nicole Jones, 22, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Logan Nathaniel Basil, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

