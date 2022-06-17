Auxiliary honors members

The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member.

The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_LegionAuxilary.jpg The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member. Courtesy photo