Auxiliary honors members


The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member.

Courtesy photo

