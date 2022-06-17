Posted on by

A ducky experience

People take part in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Duck Derby 5K race for runners/walkers at Tawawa Park on Thursday, June 16.

Thousands of rubber ducks are dumped into Mesquito Creek in Tawawa Park during the annual Big Brothers/Big Sisters Duck Derby on Thursday, June 16 night. People purchased ducks and the first duck to cross the finish line won its owner a prize. After the duck race was a 5K human race for runners/walkers.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

