A ducky experience

Thousands of rubber ducks are dumped into Mesquito Creek in Tawawa Park during the annual Big Brothers/Big Sisters Duck Derby on Thursday, June 16 night. People purchased ducks and the first duck to cross the finish line won its owner a prize. After the duck race was a 5K human race for runners/walkers.

People take part in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Duck Derby 5K race for runners/walkers at Tawawa Park on Thursday, June 16.

