A shy penguin

Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus.

Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN061822PenguinMeet.jpg Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News