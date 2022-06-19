A biking adventure

Marge Gray, left, of Springfield Va., and Nancy Julia , Annandale Va., check the readiness of their bikes as they prepare their campsite at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18. The women were just two of over 800 bikers taking part in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Julia and Gray spent Saturday night at the Shelby County Fairgrounds before their ride began on Sunday, June 19 morning. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.

Joe Jaroz, left, of Parma, and Sharon Robertson, of Marion, IA, setup their tent at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18 night in preparation for Sundayճ start of their ride across much of Ohio. The bikers will ride an average of 50 miles a day for a total of 350 miles. The two were taking part in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9143.jpg Joe Jaroz, left, of Parma, and Sharon Robertson, of Marion, IA, setup their tent at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18 night in preparation for Sundayճ start of their ride across much of Ohio. The bikers will ride an average of 50 miles a day for a total of 350 miles. The two were taking part in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.

Hundreds of tents fill the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, June 18 as bikers get ready for Sunday morningճ start to their 7 day adventure across much of Ohio. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9164.jpg Hundreds of tents fill the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, June 18 as bikers get ready for Sunday morningճ start to their 7 day adventure across much of Ohio. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.

Marge Gray, left, of Springfield Va., and Nancy Julia , Annandale Va., check the readiness of their bikes as they prepare their campsite at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18. The women were just two of over 800 bikers taking part in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Julia and Gray spent Saturday night at the Shelby County Fairgrounds before their ride began on Sunday, June 19 morning. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.