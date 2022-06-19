Anna Homecoming Festival 2022

Aswika Tunwar, 12, gets knocked out of the Bubble Ball Friday, June 17 night at the Anna Homecoming Festival. She is the daughter of Harminder and Neha Tunwar.

Crystal Reynolds traveled from Covington to participate in the Anna Homecoming Festival’s Cornhole Tournament on Friday, June 17.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Gus Larger, of the Hog Roasters of Rumley, mixes the freshly roasted pulled pork for the Anna Homecoming Festival on Friday, June 17.



Eli Schulze, 3, of Anna, enjoys the inflatable slide at the Anna Homecoming Festival on Friday, June 17. He is the son of Andy and Lindsay Schulze.



Emma Bensman, 8, gets her face painted at the Anna Homecoming Festival on Friday, June 17. She is the daughter of Tori and James Bensman.



With a birds eye view, A little kitten watches the Anna Homecoming Festival parade on Saturday, June 18.



Anna Homecoming Festival Parade Grand Marshal Dean Stewart waves during the parade on Saturday, June 18.



The Anna High School Band participates in the Anna Homecoming Festival Parade on Saturday, June 18.



Hazel Bensman 5, tosses out candy while taking part in the Anna Homecoming Festival Parade on Saturday, June 18. Hazel is the daughter of Matt and Abbey Bensman.



Serena Davis, 3, goes after some parade candy during the Anna Homecoming Festival Parade on Saturday, June 18. Serena is the daughter of Toni Gibson and Mitchell Davis.



Faith Schroeder, 8, intensely watches the cake wheel hoping for her number to show up during the Anna Homecoming Festival on Saturday, June 18. Faith is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Schroeder.



Jacob Pulfer, 13, spins the cake wheel during the Anna Homecoming Festival on Saturday, June 18. Jacob is the son of Mark Pulfer.



