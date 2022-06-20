Big trucks are cool

Amie Rainer, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Tim and Emma Rainer, pretends to operate a large boom truck at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.

Russell DeWeese, 5, of Sidney, son of Ryan and Jessica DeWeese, gets to see what it is like at the controls of a trencher at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.

Gabe Wilcox, 7, of Sidney, son of Aaron and Hanna Wilcox, examines the bucket on a trencher at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.

