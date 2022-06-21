125 Years

June 18, 1897

Perry Hamilton and Gus Weber, of Toledo, were in Sidney today. They are making a pleasure trip from Toledo to New Orleans in a naphtha yacht. From Toledo they came down the Miami and Erie canal as far as Lockington and from there came up the local feeder to this city to spend the day. They expect to follow the canal to the Ohio river and the Ohio to the Mississippi and on to New Orleans. They took a number of local friends on a pleasure ride on the canal while here.

——-

C.E. Price will open on Friday of this week a barber shop in the room over Bustetter and Weingartner’s meat store.

——-

John H. Taft and Bros., of this city, have purchased the dry good, stock, fixtures, lease and goodwill of W.L. Roebuck and Co. at Delphos. The store will be in charge of Mr. Taft’s brother, Thaddeus.

100 Years

June 18, 1922

It was announced shortly before noon today that because of the late arrival of the John Robinson circus there will be no parade. The circus train did not arrive from Findlay until 8 a.m. and it was 9 a.m. before the cars were positioned on Miami avenue for unloading. Mayor Trout and County Commissioner McClure visited the circus grounds this morning in an effort to persuade the manager to hold the parade, but he advised them it would be impossible.

——-

A 38-year old Troy man was killed and three other persons from Piqua and Troy were injured when the car in which they were riding ran off the paved road and overturned at the Miami-Shelby county line turn, six miles south of Sidney at the end of the Orange pike about three o’clock this morning. Russell Younce was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. L.C. Pepper, the injuries to the other passengers were not serious.

75 Years

June 18, 1947

Organization of the Shelby County War Memorial committee was effected last evening at a meeting of the executive committee with A.N. Hemmers, veteran of the First World War selected as chairman. Other officers named are: Huffman Dearth, vice chairman; A.L. Sprague, secretary; Floyd Higgins, treasurer. The committee will study types of memorials that might be developed to meet the social, cultural and physical needs of the county.

——-

McDonald and Company, a Cleveland investment and bound house, was the successful bidder on the $25,000 in street resurfacing bonds offered by the city yesterday. The McDonald bid was on an interest rate of 1 ½ per cent and carried a premium of $274.70. There were three other bids on 1 ½ per cent interest but a lower premium was offered.

——-

Mrs. Raymond Harning was elected president of the Cameo chapter WLW Mailbaggers, at the election held during the summer meeting yesterday. Serving with Mrs. Harning will be: Mrs. Albert Marker, vice president; Mrs. Ted Gamble, treasurer; Mrs. Ralph Longnecker, secretary. Miss Bonnie Sherwood had served as president since the club was organized three years ago.

50 Years

June 18, 1972

BOTKINS – Pam Koenig, Botkins High School senior, broke down and wept when the master of ceremonies announced she had been named Miss Carousel 1972 Friday night following the annual pageant.

Miss Koenig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Koenig of Botkins, won the honor on the strength of her poise, beauty, talent and her ability to think in front of an audience.

——-

A 1972 graduate of Sidney High School was honored by the Sunset Sidney Kiwanis Club Wednesday, June 2, as the outstanding vocational student for the month of June. She is Christi Bulle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bulle, R.R. 3, Sidney. She received a certificate naming her as an outstanding business education student.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie dropped its first game in seven Shelby-Darke Acme Division outings, when it bowed to Piqua, 4-2, here on Friday night.

25 Years

June 18, 1997

COLUMBUS – When the sellout crowd of 20,000 at the Polaris Amphi-theater heard Tuesday that Ozzy Osbourne wouldn’t perform at Ozzfest – an event named for him – they began tearing down fences and lighting small fires. Osbourne is sick and has lost his voice, Polaris spokesman Todd Tucker said.

——-

Jane Kaufman has been hired as program assistant for the Gateway Arts Council effective June 1.

Kaufman comes to the organization with a strong background of not only education but varied experience in the arts.

——-

Skies over southern Sidney will be filled with vintage airplanes, helicopters and model airplanes on Saturday, when the sixth annual Sidney Air Fair unfolds at the Sidey Municipal Airport, Sidney-Plattsville Road.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

