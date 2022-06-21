Sidney Civic Band hosts Swing Era Big Band

SIDNEY — TThe Sidney Civic Band hosts popular local big band, Swing Era, in the second of six concerts on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. on courtsquare. The theme for the evening will be Big Band, Swing And Romance.

The band will feature local vocalist MaKenna Russell on a number of romantic tunes from the Great American Songbook. Area high school students Bryce Sauvie, Katelynn Rockwood and Landen Johnson will also be the featured soloists on several songs.

Swing Era has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for over four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive. In recent years, the band has added many songs to their music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs arranged for big band instrumentation. This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio.

As always, bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of a random drawing trivia question.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.