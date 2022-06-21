SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Mark Edward Crosby, 54, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca Lynn Reid, 46, of Fletcher, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Joseph A. Debrosse, 64, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary Michael Dexter, 46, of Northville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Micky Lee Snowden, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to reinstate license and reasonable control, $211 fine.

Stacia Marie Lawrence, 26, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Frayland Camacho, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Terry Edison Allen, 66, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katelyn Nicole Hadding, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy D. Thomas, 36, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zackery Tyler Hicks, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nathan Hochesang, 41, of Huntingburg, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Randall Spillers, 36, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsi M. Holthaus, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheryl Jacobs, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Earl Jones, 71, of Westland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick A. Kilbourne, 72, of Stanton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Knoop, 46, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Taylor Leeson, 24, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan Pancake, 29, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tiffany Nicole Mabry, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Polly Train, 48, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle Meter, 47, of Defiance, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Mackenzie R. C. Miller, 27, of Topeka, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andres Joseph Olivo, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Charles Wildman, 38, of Findlay, was charged with seat belt violation and mufflers/excess smoke or gas, $136 fine.

Lacy M. Webster, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Samuel Paul, 19, of Ada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carolyn Walters, 70, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Milford Vaughn Topsy Jr., 34, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was charged with driving under suspension, seat belt violation and speeding, latter two charges dismissed, $182 fine.

Shannon Nicole Schutz, 45, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven James Schade, 57, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jose Varela, 32, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denise Diane Smith, 56, of Valrico, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Yolanda Raczkowski, 52, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bernard Puthoff, 24, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Leroy Gibson, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Harris, 26, of Crossville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deny L. White Jr., 20, of Dowagiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bradie Elizabeth Anderson, 26, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Nicholas Kreig Butcher, 23, of Willoughby, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Drew A. Pelfrey, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thony Occeus, 32, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ed Daoudy Nisrine, 30, of Independence, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ralph E. Morgan III, 32, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsay Star Enriquez, 36, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kendall Bethany Lotz, 34, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

