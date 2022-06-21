Neu hired as United Way Community Development director

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way has announced the addition of Emily Neu as Community Development director.

Neu brings vast professional and non-profit experience to this new role. She has over 25 years of marketing and sales experience with the last 18 years as the Marketing Manager at Conagra Brands. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Wright State University and her Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana State University.

She cares deeply about Shelby County and has served as a board member and past board chair of Alpha Community Center. She is the current board chair of Mercy Mission House where she successfully led a $1.3 million capital campaign in six months. The successful campaign led to the renovation of Full Gospel Church into a non-profit campus that now is home to the Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, Mercy Mission House, Bridges Community Action, and Community of Hope Church.

“I am so excited and feel blessed to be a part of the amazing Shelby County United Way team. I’m thrilled to be able to use my skills to further support our community. I believe God has called me to take this full-time position to serve others,” said Neu.

The Community Development Director position was created to complement the work of the president and CEO to assist in growing revenue in work place campaigns, corporate and individual giving, planned giving, and social media campaigns. She will also assist in marketing, planning, community collaborations, and partnership programming, including annual allocations.

Scott Barr, SCUW president and CEO, said, “Emily will be a tremendous addition to our team and bring great expertise and community relationships to this role. We will work together to generate more revenue to invest in the community and partner agencies to make Shelby County a better place for all residents.”

Chad Hollinger, SCUW Board chair, said, “The Shelby County United Way Board of Directors is excited to expand our staff positions to include a Community Development Director. This position will help our organization grow our annual campaign and build upon the past success our organization has enjoyed. Emily Neu is a perfect fit for this position. Her significant expertise in non-profit development and growth, marketing, and her knowledge of the community will all be tremendous assets as we continue to move the Shelby County United Way Annual Campaign to higher levels.”

Neu is starting her new role full time at the beginning of July and can be reached at [email protected] or 937-637-1714

Shelby County United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in Shelby County. It does so by financially supporting successful agency partnerships that enable a safe, healthy, and caring community. Shelby County United Way is a community leader investing over $1 million dollars annually through partner agency relationships and community-based grants. More than just a fundraiser, United Way collaborates with businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and civic organizations to help meet the human services needs of the community.