Hilliard man sentenced to prison for aggravated assault

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for aggravated assault, drug possession and trafficking, and tampering with evidence, among other charges.

Yahve Osman Karama, 22, of Hilliard, was sentenced to six months in prison with six days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. Karama was initially indicted on the rape of a 16-year-old female, a first-degree felony.

Ricky H. Qualls, 59, of Ringgold, Georgia, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with one day of jail credit and he was fined $300. This sentence is suspended on the condition that Qualls pays all fines and costs within 30 days after the date of sentencing. The Sidney Police Department was also authorized to dispose of a Taurus 9 mm handgun and ammunition belonging to Qualls. This was because of one charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. Qualls was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for having a handgun and ammunition in the center console, within his reach, while inside a motor vehicle.

Jessie D. Miller, 31, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with zero days of jail credit, and Miller was fined $200 on each charge. The Sidney Police Department was also authorized to seize $568 in cash that was determined to be contraband. This was because of three charges of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. Miller was initially indicted on the same charges, third-degree felonies, for preparing marijuana and hashish for transport and distribution.

Matthew D. Shoe, 38, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to eight months in prison with three days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Shoe was initially indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a syringe), both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Eaven Worthy, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years of community control with zero days of jail credit and completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the Thinking for a Change program. Worthy was also fined $300, and the Sidney Police Department was authorized to seize $4,500 in cash that was determined to be contraband. This was because of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Worthy was initially indicted on trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, for preparing marijuana/THC for transportation and resale, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possessing bags for storing marijuana, but the former charge was dismissed.

Jesse James Alexander, 28, of Piqua, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with nine days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Alexander was initially indicted on two charges of the possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing cocaine and Flualprazolam, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, for concealing three bags of pills and one bag of white powder in his body cavity, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possessing bags to store cocaine and Flualprazolam in, but all but two charges were dismissed.

Amanda L. Holbrook, 26, at large, was sentenced to five years of community control with three days of jail credit and completion of drug and alcohol counseling for one charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Holbrook was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for selling methamphetamine.

By Charlotte Caldwell

