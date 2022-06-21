Planning Commission OKs 3 rezoning requests

SIDNEY — The Sidney Planning Commission OK’d three rezoning requests during its Monday evening meeting.

A public hearing was also held on each of the requests prior to commission members voting.

The first approved petition was that of Tom Martin, on behalf of 4783 ANOM LLC, for the rezoning of two lots on the west side of South Stolle Avenue. One lot, 173-175 S. Stolle Ave., is currently developed as Sidney Body CARSTAR and Enterprise Car Rental, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said. The second lot, directly to the south of 173-175 South Stolle Ave., is currently undeveloped. The request is to change the zoning from IIM, industry/innovation/manufacturing to a CC, corridor commerce. If rezoned to CC, the existing body shop and car rental uses would be principally permitted uses.

These lots are located in policy area No. 1 of the city’s comprehensive plan, Dulworth noted. The recommendations for this policy area include the promotion of commercial and industrial uses. Appropriate land uses include commercial fronting on Michigan Street, with light industrial uses limited to parcels not fronting on Michigan Street. The proposed zoning would be in compliance with the recommendations set forth in the comprehensive plan.

During the public hearing, Meadowlane Drive property owner Stan Egbert spoke to say he did not have an opinion one way or the other about the granting of the request, but expressed concern about fill dirt dumped on one of the lots several years ago that spreads down onto his lot. The water that runs down onto his property sits for quite a while before he is able to mow his grass because it is wet. Egbert asked that if the rezoned lots would be developed it would not cause more of an issue for his property.

The second request was of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of WRPW Properties LLC, for the rezoning of one parcel located on the south side of Michigan Street between Stolle Avenue and Meadowlane Drive. The property is currently undeveloped. The request is to change the zoning from R-1, residential single family to CC, Corridor Commerce. If rezoned to corridor commerce the following types of uses would be principally permitted, Dulworth noted.

These lots are also located in policy area No. 1 of the city’s comprehensive plan, Dulworth said. The recommendations for this policy area include the promotion of commercial and industrial uses. Appropriate land uses include commercial fronting on Michigan Street, with light industrial uses limited to parcels not fronting on Michigan Street. The proposed zoning would be in compliance with the recommendations set forth in the Comprehensive Plan.

Commission member Patricia Miller asked what the plan is for the property. Tyler Thobe, with Choice One Engineering, said the plan is to sell it at this point, with no other intent.

Meadowlane resident Cheryl Gibbs spoke during the public hearing to ask how far, if developed, it will come up to her property, as it butts-up against her lot. Dulworth said a site plan permit must be approved and obtained prior to development. Dulworth said off-hand she wasn’t for sure what the required set back footage is, but all information on the the zoning code requirements for new developments is available on the city’s website or at the community development office at City Hall.

The third OK’d request was of Fairway 57 Holdings LLC, on behalf of Creekside Sales, for the rezoning of two parcels at the north east corner of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Lane. The request is to change the zoning from CC, corridor commerce to R-3, residential multi-family. Both lots are currently undeveloped and are classified as vacant commercial land. Creekside Sales is proposing the development of market rate multifamily housing, said City Planner Tim Hurysz.

These parcels are located in policy area No. 5 of the city’s comprehensive plan. This policy area lists residential multi-family as an appropriate land use and recommends that higher intensity uses, such as multi-family dwellings, be located within the northern section of the policy area, north of Paul Street.The proposed zoning would be in compliance with the recommendations set forth in the comprehensive plan.

Several residents of Countryside Commons, a housing community for seniors, attended to express concern about what may develop there, including disapproval of three-story development and young families with children. One of the residents brought in a petition, according to her, containing nearly half of the Countryside Commons residents’ signatures collected within only a few hours who were also concerned. Due to time restraint there was only time to go around to half of the residents, but she said she would obtain more if needed.

Eric Prall, with Fairway 57 Holdings, assured the residents these units will not be three floors and will likely have very few children that would live there. He said most of the units would contain only one bedroom and two floors. Prall handed out plans to those residents in attendance and commission members, which he admitted are not final, but assured the homes do not cater to children.

The commission told concerned Countryside Commons residents they should provide input to the Sidney City Council when that rezoing request comes before City Council for final approval.

Each of these three rezoning requests will appear before the Sidney City Council for consideration of approval at a future meeting.

Commission Vice Chair David Gross thanked all members of the public for coming forth to express their thoughts on each of the issues they were concerned about. Also, upon Commission member Aditya Sakhalkar’s request, Dulworth explained to the audience if they want their thoughts known to the city, they should either take action to come speak during city public meetings on the issue they are concerned about, or contact their individual ward City Council member representative.

In other business, Board Chair Tom Ehler was absent; he was excused by the commission.