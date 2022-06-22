Free monthly health screenings hosted by UVMC

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is now hosting free monthly health screenings at sites throughout Miami County. The screenings include blood pressure and glucose checks provided by Premier Community Health nurses.

Locations and times for the monthly screenings include: YMCA Piqua the first Monday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., Covington Library the second Tuesday of the month from 9 to 10:45 a.m., Tipp Monroe Community Services the second Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., YMCA Troy Robinson Branch the first Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., YWCA Piqua the second Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m., Piqua Library the second Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Milton-Union Seniors the fourth Thursday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Library the fourth Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Piqua Seniors the first Friday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lincoln Community Center the second Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., and Troy Senior Citizens the second Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to be able to resume these screenings for our community,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “These simple health checks to monitor blood pressure and glucose levels can help identify conditions that, if left untreated, can contribute to increased risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and other health problems. We’re grateful to the UVMC Foundation and the Miami County Foundation for helping to fund the monthly screenings as part of our shared mission to support strong, healthy communities.”

Please note no food or beverages other than water should be consumed at least two to three hours prior to a glucose screening.

For a full list of the sites of UVMC’s free monthly health screenings, call 937-440-7642 or for further information on screenings, visit Premierhealth.com.