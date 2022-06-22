ARRL Field Day Contest set

SIDNEY — The 2022 ARRL Field Day Contest will be held for 24 hours from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, through 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the EMA building, 800 Fair Road.

The public is invited to join the Shelby County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (SCARES) group for this event. A variety of amateur radio equipment using voice (on air communication)as well as digital communication connecting PC/laptops with radios.

In addition, there will be a Get On The Air (GOTA) station where the public is welcome to try their hand at amateur radio. Members will be on hand to demonstrate their craft as well as answer any questions.

Shelby County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) is an organization comprised of approximately 25 licensed amateur radio operators. The members of this organization volunteer their time and equipment for use during emergency and non-emergency communications situations. Shelby County. ARES supports the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, the Shelby County Sheriff, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Sidney Police and Sidney Alive, as well as other agencies and groups in Shelby county.

The organization helps with community events such as the July 4 Fireworks, the Winter Wonderland Parade and a 5K run or two. They train with the Shelby County Ohio first responders during the LEPC exercises, and we work several of the ARRL training exercises, such as Field Day and the Simulated Emergency Test, (SET).

Most members are weather spotters, trained by the National Weather Service from Wilmington, Ohio. The spotters report specific weather information to the local Skywarn net, and that information get funneled directly to the NWS office, where they issue watches, warnings, or advisories based on the spotters information.

SCARES members operate and maintain the two amateur radio repeaters, 146.835- PL 156.7 and 443.200+ also PL 156.7. They also operate and maintain the Shelby County ARES Emergency Communication vehicles, SCARES I, the tow vehicle, and SCARES II, the emergency communications trailer.