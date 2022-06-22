SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Toni K. Paul, 65, of Botkins, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Jayden Leymar Myles, 21, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Sifeldin Ragheb, 24, of Galloway, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.
Nina Jenkins, 38, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Heidi J. Smith, 59, of Sweetser, Indiana, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Erika L. Miller, 25, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel Echlin Condit, 35, of Comstock Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Matthew Henry Bateman, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Joshua Alan Sutton, 40, of Clarksville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jason R. Childs, 41, of Tuscola, Illinois, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Moussa Ba, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Cody Ferguson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cassie M. Shrewsbury, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $236 fine.
Yash Harikrishna Bhavsar, 24, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sabryna Madison Creech, 22, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark Lee Garrett, 48, of Parker City, Indiana, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Jenna Leann Douglass, 20, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer L. Finney, 35, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James E. Bensman, 65, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Holden K. O’Reilly, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $161 fine.
Kyle Frick Laemmle, 20, of Alexandria, Virginia, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Alexis N. Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.
William Lavern McBride, 71, of Pekin, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bhavesh Rameshchandra Patel, 44, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Isaiah Scott Scheer, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dezmond L. Thomas, 29, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael L. Snow Jr., 37, of Houston, was charged with seat belt violation, $135 fine.
Nicole Faith Ripa, 21, of Brattleboro, Vermont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katelyn Marie Wooten, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Brittani Hope Purkeypile, 30, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Abner Maldonado, 67, of Hollywood, Florida, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell