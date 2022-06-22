SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Toni K. Paul, 65, of Botkins, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Jayden Leymar Myles, 21, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Sifeldin Ragheb, 24, of Galloway, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Nina Jenkins, 38, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Heidi J. Smith, 59, of Sweetser, Indiana, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Erika L. Miller, 25, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Echlin Condit, 35, of Comstock Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Matthew Henry Bateman, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Joshua Alan Sutton, 40, of Clarksville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason R. Childs, 41, of Tuscola, Illinois, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Moussa Ba, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Cody Ferguson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cassie M. Shrewsbury, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $236 fine.

Yash Harikrishna Bhavsar, 24, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sabryna Madison Creech, 22, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Lee Garrett, 48, of Parker City, Indiana, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Jenna Leann Douglass, 20, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer L. Finney, 35, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James E. Bensman, 65, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Holden K. O’Reilly, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $161 fine.

Kyle Frick Laemmle, 20, of Alexandria, Virginia, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Alexis N. Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

William Lavern McBride, 71, of Pekin, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bhavesh Rameshchandra Patel, 44, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah Scott Scheer, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dezmond L. Thomas, 29, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael L. Snow Jr., 37, of Houston, was charged with seat belt violation, $135 fine.

Nicole Faith Ripa, 21, of Brattleboro, Vermont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katelyn Marie Wooten, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Brittani Hope Purkeypile, 30, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Abner Maldonado, 67, of Hollywood, Florida, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell