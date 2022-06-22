New Knoxville ready for Indepence Day celebration

NEW KNOXVILLE – Rod Farley, president of the June 24 and 25 New Knoxville 2022 Independence Day Celebration committee says “From the Little Miss Firecracker pageant to our famous New Knoxville fireworks show, our festival will host traditional activities and live entertainment at New Knoxville Community Park.”

He added that a complete schedule of events can be found at https://nkjuly4.com/schedule/.

Friday, June 24, begins at 5 p.m. with food and beverage tents and trucks open for business at the park shelter house, located at the New Knoxville community park, 700 S. Main Street.

“All the proceeds from the sales of tip books, the raffles and food and beverage sales benefit either the park or various community organizations,” said Farley.

Music for Friday night will be the Eskimo Brothers who will bring their honky-tonk music out of Nashville starting at 8 p.m.

“I heard the Eskimo Brothers play in Nashville and loved their act,” said Farley. “I am really excited they agreed to come to play here.”

For the more athletically inclined, a Friday night “Light Up the Night” 5K walk-run will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Car enthusiasts will want to check out the Car Cruise-In at the soccer field from 5 to 8 p.m.

Both days, entertainment for the kids are inflatables and for the dessert lovers, a cake wheel from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday starts at 11 a.m. with the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant for girls 4 to 6 years of age at 10 a.m. Also at 11 the food and beverage area opens and the volleyball tournaments begin.

At 1 p.m. the third and fourth-grade Little League Baseball tourney between New Bremen and New Knoxville take to the field. The fifth and grade-grade level game begins at 3 pm. This sporting event is a tradition at Independence Days.

A newer event, the Golf Cart Parade, will begin at 12 p.m. The parade route starts out at the American Legion, goes down Mill Street, ending at the park. “Last year we had 10 carts sporting a patriotic theme,” he said, “but this year we decided to let the golf cart owners decide their own decorating theme, so we really are looking forward to seeing what they come up with.”

There will be a Touch A Truck event for families from 1 to 3 p.m. and the New Knoxville fire department will have an extrication demonstration at 2 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., barbecue chicken dinners from Main Street Diner can be purchased at the Hoge Street pickup location or enjoyed at the park.

From 8 p.m. to midnight, the group Fairly Local, a Wapakoneta cover band will play a variety of modern rock, classic rock, alternative, pop and country songs

Farley said to wrap up the festival with a bang, at 9:45 p.m. an American Legion Post 444 will have a color guard ceremony. The national anthem will be sung by the crowd, and the fireworks display will light up the sky at 10 p.m.

Raffle prizes and the 50-50 drawing will happen at 11 p.m. at the park shelter house.

Agnes Mittler, far right, looks over the shoulder of her dad, Arick Mittler, both of Tipp City, while her family watches fireworks at the 2021 New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration. Sitting to the left is Agnes’ mom Kristen Mittler. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062921KnoxvilleFireworks.jpg Agnes Mittler, far right, looks over the shoulder of her dad, Arick Mittler, both of Tipp City, while her family watches fireworks at the 2021 New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration. Sitting to the left is Agnes’ mom Kristen Mittler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

