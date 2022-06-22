Police investigate report of shots fired

SIDNEY — Sidney Police Department officers are investigating who made a call concerning shots being fired at Gissing North America.

According to the press release, officers were dispatched to 1630 Ferguson Court in Sidney, Ohio, at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, for shots being fired at the factory. Dispatch advised two people are supposed to have been shot in the building and the male shooter is now outside the building.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the call coming in. Officers made contact with a group of workers outside the building. Officers then entered the factory and made contact with a supervisor. Officers continued to search the factory and the perimeter of the factory for any persons that might have been shot and any possible shooters. There were no victims located and there were no shooters located.

Management at the factory did a head count and all workers were accounted for. This appears to have been a false call. At this time the Sidney Police Department is investigating where the call might have originated from and are attempting to locate the caller.