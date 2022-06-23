125 Years

June 23, 1897

T.B. Marshall has received a letter from D.W. Flagler, brigadier general and chief of ordnance of the United States Army, stating that Neal Post will be furnished with a 30 Pound Pratt gun and 20 ten-inch shells. The gun will come from the New York Arsenal. It weighs 4,290 pounds. It will be placed in the southwest corner of the public square as an ornament. The members of Neal Post had made a request for the gun.

——-

The Republican of the Fourth district ended up with two sets of officers when they split during the organization session at Toledo yesterday. The question which group would be eventually seated remained unanswered this morning.

——-

The annual memorial service of Summit Lodge, Knighs of Pythisa, was held last evening. The members escorted by the Klute band, marched from the lodge hall to Graceland cemetery, where services were held and graves decorated.

100 Years

June 23, 1922

The First Mutual Savings and Loan Association is making arrangements to open offices in the Mathers building on the west side of the square about Aug. 1. The company plans to occupy the room now occupied by the Enterprise Dry Cleaning company, whose lease on the room expires the latter part of July.

——-

At the meeting of the Sidney Commandery last evening the following officers were elected: S.E. Shearer, commander; W.R. Blake, generalissina; W.J. Emmons, captgeneral; Edwin Collier, senior warden; Charles H. Neal, junior warden; B.F. Martin, preate; W.A. Graham, treasurer; J.L. Frazier, recorder; Charles Luntz, standard bearer; F.A. McLean, sword bearer.

——-

Four children were operated upon at the Children’s Home Wednesday for tonsils and adenoids, and four more were operated upon yesterday. The operations were performed by Drs. Hobby and LeMaster. They were assisted by the nurses, Miss Rinehart and Miss Weigand.

75 Years

June 23, 1947

A hope that the city might find itself in position to purchase a new and fully equipped police cruiser within the next few weeks was expressed by Mayor Wheeler at the regular meeting of the city council last evening. The mayor said he had been advised the city would receive funds from inheritance tax in the immediate future and hoped these funds could be used for a new cruiser and purchases of new trucks for the service department, where equipment is in a deplorable condition.

——-

Joseph B. Quatman, a former resident of Sidney, has announced himself a candidate for congress in the expected special election to be held in the Fourth district as a result of the appointment of the present Congressman Robert Jones to the Federal Communications commission. Quatman is a Lima attorney.

——-

Five past president of the City Federation of Clubs were present to be honored when the annual president’s dinner was held in the Business Girls’ home last evening. They were: Mrs. T.J. Emley, Mrs. E.N. Smith, Mrs. Alice Costolo, Mrs. O.O. Lemaster, and Mrs. Harry E. Scheiber. As the retiring president, Mrs. Anton Riefstahl was welcomed into the past presidents group. Mrs. William Milligan is the new president.

50 Years

June 23, 1972

The 12th annual bosses’ night of Sigma Chapter ABWA was held Thursday evening at the Holiday Inn.

Highlights of the evening was the naming of the “Boss of the Year,” Dr. H. Eugene Crimm, and the “Woman of the Year,” Mrs. Luther Fogt.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – A barn on the Lawrence Wildermuth property, on State Route 65, north of the village corporation lines was destroyed by fire about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Don Bailey reported today.

Bailey said Wildermuth was working in the 40 by 40-foot barn and a spark from a hammer he was using ignited some oil or old cleaning fluid, causing the fire.

——-

LOCKINGTON – Francis Herman Hoffman, Lockington grocer, has been named acting chief of the Lockington Volunteer Fire Association at a meeting this week.

25 Years

June 23, 1997

Finding a replacement for former Shelby County Commissioner C. Richard Meeker proved to be a lengthy process when the Shelby County Republican Central Committee met Monday night.

It took eight ballots before Larry Kleinhans, 56, was declared the winner by virtue of a majority.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – The new Knoxville Civic Association will be participating in the community’s annual July 4 celebration at the Community Park by selling barbecue chicken carryout dinners. The meal will include a half chicken, applesauce, chips, and a roll with butter for $4.75.

——-

Gateway Arts Council is looking for talented youth of all ages for its upcoming Arts and Industry Festival to be held Aug. 5-10. The Aug. 10 festivities will include a Youth Talent Show for individuals and groups in four age categories: ages 9 and younger, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

