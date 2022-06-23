Scanning Sidney’s streets

At the Marathon gas station at 1001 Milligan Court StreetScan employee Mike Voigtsberger displays the computer that stores information gathered from six still cameras and three gps units mounted to the car Voigtsberger had been driving around Sidney on Wednesday, June 23. Each camera takes six high resolution still images every second. The information is then given to workers in a computer lab that will then organize the data and present it to the city of Sidney so that city employees know exactly what condition every street in Sidney is in. The information helps the city know how much money needs to be spent on repairs and which streets need to be fixed first. Voigtsberger no longer has a permanent residence as he travels all over the country collecting road information for towns and cities.

At the Marathon gas station at 1001 Milligan Court StreetScan employee Mike Voigtsberger displays the computer that stores information gathered from six still cameras and three gps units mounted to the car Voigtsberger had been driving around Sidney on Wednesday, June 23. Each camera takes six high resolution still images every second. The information is then given to workers in a computer lab that will then organize the data and present it to the city of Sidney so that city employees know exactly what condition every street in Sidney is in. The information helps the city know how much money needs to be spent on repairs and which streets need to be fixed first. Voigtsberger no longer has a permanent residence as he travels all over the country collecting road information for towns and cities.