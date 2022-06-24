125 Years

June 24, 1897

After workmen had dug the trench on South Miami avenue near the Starrett graveyard yesterday for the water mains that run to the children’s home, crude oil oozed out of the ground and covered the bottom of the trench about two inches for a distance of about 20 feet. The oil is thought to have come from the Weigartner well, the oil from which was formerly located on South Miami avenue.

——-

The Buckeye Business College Co., of this city, was incorporated in the secretary of state’s office in Columbus yesterday. The capital stock is $10,000. The incorporators are: W.A. Troute, Lillian Young, Emma M. Young, A.R. Troute and Mary Troute. The company is organized to conduct the Buckeye Business College in this city.

——-

Two new water motor fans were installed in the dining room of the Wagner House this afternoon.

100 Years

June 24, 1922

A full list of directors of the First Mutual Savings and Loan association has been announced. The list includes: A. Friedman, Judge H.T. Mathers, H. Oldham, P.L. Stafford, Clyde C. Carey, E.D. Kiser, C.H. Eicher, George Ehrhardt, R.D. Mede, Grover Timus, and C.C. Kelley.

———

Joseph Andre, of this city, and Clifford Busick, of Washington township, have been provisionally appointed as inspectors in the state highway department in Shelby county, on the recommendations of the post commanders of the American Legion.

——-

Following an enthusiastic meeting at the Business Girls Home last evening, officers of the Shelby County Good Roads Federation were elected. F.D. Christian was named president; Foster Moon, vice president; Oscar Schilling, secretary, and Erven Knupp, treasurer.

75 Years

June 24, 1947

A prowler made a big mistake this morning – he prowled into the living room of the residence of Sheriff and Mrs. Truman Pitts. The sheriff said he glanced into the living room and saw the shoulders of a man he knew did not belong to his family. The man saw him at the same time and took off, but the sheriff caught up with him on the front steps. Apparently intoxicated, the man told the sheriff he thought he was entering a rest home in Preble county. He is now “resting” in a county jail cell.

——-

Probate Judge Robert A. Eshman was elected president of the Shelby County Historical Society at the meeting held last evening in the council chambers. John Whitney will serve as first vice president; W.R. Minton, second vice president; Paul Sherman, recording secretary; Mrs. Marion Russell, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. W.J. Emmons, treasurer.

——-

The Theatre Guild production “Exclusive Model” was presented for members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Wagner. Directed by E.A. Ackerman, members of the cast included: Griffis Jenkins, Donna Brown, Charles Williams, Mary Lou Williams, and Margaret Van Etten.

50 Years

June 24, 1972

Fairlawn School Board President Jack Engle has resigned his position on the local board of education and is planning to move to Champaign County.

Fairlawn School Supt. Max McGowan said Engle resigned his position because of his work with the Champaign County Engineer’s Department.

——-

Bonnie Herzog, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Herzog of Sidney, was installed as worthy advisor for the Order of Rainbow for Girls June 10.

Miss Herzog’s theme was “With God, all things are possible.” Her colors were yellow and green, and her flowers were presented by her brother Donald Scott Herzog, and Kristie Harrigan, her cousin. After the installation, Miss Herzog held a reception in the dining room.

25 Years

June 24, 1997

PARIS – French underwater explorer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau, who opened the mysterious world beneath the seas to millions of landlocked readers and viewers, died in Paris this morning. He was 87.

The underwater adventurer, author, environmentalist and scuba pioneer had reportedly been ill for months.

——-

Over 100 youths and adults participated in Rural Safety Roundup on Saturday at the Lockington Reserve.

The majority of the youth participants were campers at the regular Shelby County 4-H Camp, which was held at Indian Hills 4-H Camp near Pleasant Hill.

——-

BOTKINS – Starting a new annual tradition, the Botkins Community Club plans to hold its second “Picnic in the Park” July 13 at the Botkins Community Park

The park has been under development since the spring of 1996.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org