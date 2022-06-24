COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week.

There are currently 322 active COVID cases in the county — up 23 cases from the 299 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,305 cases of COVID-19 with 369 hospitalizations and 188 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,983 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,831,228 total cases of COVID-19, with 118,756 hospitalizations, 13,722 intensive care admissions and 38,778 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,644 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.37% of the population and up two people since last week. Currently, 273 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 703 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,353,149 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.91% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

