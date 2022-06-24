West Ohio Food Bank starts new hours of operation June 28

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank is updating its hours of operation for its office and warehouse.

Starting on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The West Ohio Food Bank office and warehouse will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and on major holidays.

“We are going to a four-day work week, but this does not mean that we will be cutting back on our

services,” said West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner. “We want the public to know that volunteer opportunities and distributions can still take place even outside of our normal business hours.”

The need for volunteer assistance at the West Ohio Food Bank remains high. They are urging students who have free time this summer, those that are retired, those wanting to give back to their communities, and especially civic and business groups, looking for special community or volunteer projects to work on, to contact Steven Rakes, Community Impact and Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected], or by calling the office at 419-222-7946.

For more information on the West Ohio Food Bank, go to wofb.org, social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and download the free LetsAllDoGood app for a smartphone.