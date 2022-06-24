70 years of success

Talking, left to right, are Susie Valentine, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dawn Eilert and Westerheide Construction President Jay Westerheide, all of Sidney, at the Westerheide Construction Company and Milligan Construction Company Business After Hours event at 1120 Milligan Court on Wednesday, June 22. Westerheide Construction Company is celebrating 70 years as a business. Milligan Construction was purchased by Westerheide Construction in 1992.

Talking, left to right, are Susie Valentine, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dawn Eilert and Westerheide Construction President Jay Westerheide, all of Sidney, at the Westerheide Construction Company and Milligan Construction Company Business After Hours event at 1120 Milligan Court on Wednesday, June 22. Westerheide Construction Company is celebrating 70 years as a business. Milligan Construction was purchased by Westerheide Construction in 1992. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062422WesterheideConstr.jpg Talking, left to right, are Susie Valentine, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dawn Eilert and Westerheide Construction President Jay Westerheide, all of Sidney, at the Westerheide Construction Company and Milligan Construction Company Business After Hours event at 1120 Milligan Court on Wednesday, June 22. Westerheide Construction Company is celebrating 70 years as a business. Milligan Construction was purchased by Westerheide Construction in 1992. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News