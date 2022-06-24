Structure fire under investigation

SIDNEY — A fire that broke out at Sustain Seed + Soil, 739 S. Vandemark Road, Thursday afternoon is currently under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 4:36 p.m. and six units from the SFD responded to the fire, which had started with pallets and fertilizer totes against the building and the fire had spread to the structure as a result. Firefighters were able to contain the fire when they arrived on scene after confirming that everyone in the warehouse had been evacuated. The fire had been confined to the building of origin and no injuries were reported.

Eric Belcher is the owner of the building.