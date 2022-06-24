Man hit by car

A man is evaluated by Sidney firefighters after he was struck by a car while trying to cross East Court Street next to Vera Event Rentals formerly the location of the Alpha Center shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The Sidney Police Department is investigating. No other information was available by press time.

