On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, June 27, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and personnel updates.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include administration reports, approving grant funds, purchase orders and service agreements. The board will also approve employee contracts for the 2022-23 school year.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council will meet Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance assessing the cost of demolishing a dangerous building an ordinance to provide for an election on the adoption of proposed charter amendments to the Sidney Charter; an ordinance to levy a special assessment for the improvement of streets, avenues and public highways in the special decorative streetlight district and in the balance of the city by lighting the same with electricity; resolutions for reappointing Kenneth Jensen to the Zoning Board of Appeals, reappointing Tom Bruns to the Revolving Loan Committee and directing the city manager to sign a purchase agreement; and to discuss a municipal income tax challenge. An executive session is also planned to discuss the discipline of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the use of under-speed, low-speed, utility and mini truck vehicles to be operated on village streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less; resolution to approve the 2022 solar energy schedule with American Municipal Power Inc.; a resolution to proceed with an election for the renewal of a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation; committee reports; department reports and administrator’s report.

Anna Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Office. The board will immediately enter executive session for the purpose of conducting the superintendent’s evaluation. There will be no actions taken.