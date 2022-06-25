125 Years

June 25, 1897

The county commissioners yesterday let the contract for the hoist bridge across the canal at Newport to Bemus and Krumm, of this city. Their bid of $2,290 was the lowest among the sic received for the work.

——-

The committee from the Neal Post being in charge the procuring of the large 30-pound Pratt gun for the court house square, have perfected all arrangements and the order for its shipment has been forwarded. It will not be but a short time until our citizens will see what kind of an appearance a siege gun makes.

——-

Miss Jennie McCabe and miss Nannie Roberson leave Monday morning for San Francisco, Calif. to attend the national convention of the Christian Endeavor Society.

100 Years

June 25, 1922

At the regular meeting of the city council last evening a resolution was adopted declaring the necessity to issue bonds in the sum of $52,000 for the purpose of extending water lines and improving the water works. These will be mortgage revenue bonds.

——-

Something is wrong with the town clock. Sometimes it strikes the proper hour, other times it does not strike at all. At 2 o’clock this afternoon it struck 12. Many complaints have been made about it not keeping the correct time. Many persons have missed the traction cars on account of the clock being slow. This afternoon, compared with the Western Union service clock, the town clock was eight minutes slow.

——-

J.G. Campbell, who has had his marble and monument shop on Court street in the old Vandemark property for many years, is moving the shop to the Oldham Building on East Court street. The new facility is much larger and when remodeling is completed, Mr. Campbell will have a most up-to-date operation.

75 Years

June 25, 1947

The billing department of the Ohio Public Service Co., formerly located in the Ohio building here, has been moved to Marion to operate after serving the utility companies from Sidney for 20 years. Opened in 1927, the department has served three corporations during the period, the Ohio Electric Power Co., the Marion-Reserve Power Co., and the Ohio Public Service.

——-

Twelve factories in the city will be joined by five restaurants, and one confectionery store, when they close for their annual vacation period, beginning Monday, June 30. Most will be closed for one-week period to give their hundreds of employees a chance to catch up on home work, browse in the sun or travel the highways.

——-

Plans for the rodeo and racing program scheduled for the afternoon of July 4 are practically complete, according to the Shelby County Saddle Club sponsors for the program to be held at the fairgrounds. Some $200 in prizes will be awarded.

50 Years

June 25, 1972

ANNA – The Anna Board of Education was authorized Monday night by a community citizens’ committee to move “full steam ahead” on an estimated $900,000 to $925,000 district building/remodeling program.

Supt. Arlen McRill said this morning that the project would encompass constructing a new classroom addition at the east end of the high school building to completely remodeling the district’s three elementary buildings.

——-

A Bachelor of Arts degree in education was earned from Wright State University, Dayton, by Miss Francis A. Sandvig. She majored in English.

Miss Sandvig is now teaching English at Fairlawn High School. She is a 1968 graduate of Holy Angels High School.

——-

Site work on an 11-acre plot east of Vandemark Road is now in progress and construction should start in about five weeks for a new industry for Sidney.

General Films Inc. of Covington which has been in existence there since 1947 has signed a contract with Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney, to erect the building. Thomas Given of the Sidney construction firm said the building will be located east of the new Sidney Electric Co. building and west of the Penn Central Railroad siding.

25 Years

June 25, 1997

Much progress has been made on the building addition at Lehman High School, the Lehman Board of Education learned at its meeting June 19.

The board discussed plans for the dedication ceremonies for the building addition, reviewed enrollment figures, and heard various committee reports.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – Initial plans have been made for the “All-Meckstroth” reunion to be held Aug. 10.

The event begins with 10:15 a.m. services at New Knoxville United Methodist Church. A carry-in potluck dinner follows at noon at the New Knoxville American Legion Hall.

——-

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s sales tax would increased by 20 percent and cigarette taxes would increase by 50 percent to help satisfy the Ohio Supreme Court’s ruling that the state spend more on schools.

Voters will be asked to increase Ohio’s 5 percent sales tax to 6 percent. That would raise about $1.1 billion for schools the first year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

