Hot wheels in the park

Gary Bertsch, of Anna, gives Belinda Hemp, of Sidney, a ride in his 1922 Model T Touring during the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25. The Bertsch’s Model T will be 100-years-old in October.

Cars at the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_4488.jpg Cars at the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

People attend the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_4482.jpg People attend the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Gary Bertsch, of Anna, gives Belinda Hemp, of Sidney, a ride in his 1922 Model T Touring during the Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25. The Bertsch’s Model T will be 100-years-old in October.