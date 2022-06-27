Celebrating our independence

Bob James, of New Knoxville, sprays down cooking chicken at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25.

Bob James, of New Knoxville, sprays down cooking chicken at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mike Juarez, left, of Marysville, and Tim Anderson, of Lakeview, won first place in a New Knoxville Independence Celebration beanbag toss on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Knoxville's Marin Schroer pitches against St. Marys' Peighton Henning during a summer rec league at New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kaden Weitz, front, 13, of New Knoxville, points at a cake wheel as Hayden Temple, 12, of St. Mary, spins it at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Kaden is the son of Carrie and Jeremy Weitz. Hayden is the son of Tanya and Scott Temple. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Knoxville Community Park Board Member Shelby Allen, left, watches as Board Member Sheila Farley, both of New Knoxville, spins the New Knoxville Independence Celebration 50/50 raffle tub on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Andrew Morlan, 17, runs through the new New Knoxville Community Park water pad while holding his cousin Brentley Moreland, 2, both of Troy, at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Morlan is the son of Jim and Diana Morlan. Brentley is the son of Morgan Moreland and Cassandra Flores. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Edward Robinson, 7, of New Knoxville, looks at his new paint job in a mirror held by face painter Joellen Lehman, of Rockport at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Edward is the son of Stephanie Robinson. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fair classics like sugar waffles and corn dogs were for sale at the New Knoxville Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Playing in a New Knoxville Independence Celebration volleyball competition are, left to right, Liam Homan, Faith Homan and Scott Stiles, all of New Knoxville. The tournament was held on Saturday, June 25.