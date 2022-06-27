Tony Mayer, left, of Covington, talks with Danny Buzza, of Huber Heights, at the Maria Stein Country Fest car show on Saturday, June 25. Buzza was impressed by Mayer’s 1964 Galaxy XL Ford.

Paxyn Mescher, left, 9, talks with Courtlyn Swain, 10, both of Maria Stein, while they stood on top a tractor made of hay at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Paxyn is the son of Kyle and Jenny Mescher. Courtlyn is the daughter of Andy and Jamie Swain.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9261.jpg Paxyn Mescher, left, 9, talks with Courtlyn Swain, 10, both of Maria Stein, while they stood on top a tractor made of hay at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Paxyn is the son of Kyle and Jenny Mescher. Courtlyn is the daughter of Andy and Jamie Swain. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tony Mayer, left, of Covington, talks with Danny Buzza, of Huber Heights, at the Maria Stein Country Fest car show on Saturday, June 25. Buzza was impressed by Mayer’s 1964 Galaxy XL Ford.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9234.jpg Tony Mayer, left, of Covington, talks with Danny Buzza, of Huber Heights, at the Maria Stein Country Fest car show on Saturday, June 25. Buzza was impressed by Mayer’s 1964 Galaxy XL Ford. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jessica Jones, left, of Celina, buys a hotdog from Maria Stein Boy Scout Troop 97 member David Kuck, 13, of Maria Stein, at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. David is the son of Paul and Margaret Kuck.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9270.jpg Jessica Jones, left, of Celina, buys a hotdog from Maria Stein Boy Scout Troop 97 member David Kuck, 13, of Maria Stein, at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. David is the son of Paul and Margaret Kuck. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Skylee Wile Thieman, left, visits a petting zoo with her son Kingstyn Thieman, 1, both of Minster, at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Kingstyn is also the son of Devon Thieman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9296.jpg Skylee Wile Thieman, left, visits a petting zoo with her son Kingstyn Thieman, 1, both of Minster, at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Kingstyn is also the son of Devon Thieman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Vivian Bender, left, 2, and Eleanor Bender, 7, both of Maria Stein, ride a Sea Doo at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. The kids are the children of Doug and Amy Bender.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9353.jpg Vivian Bender, left, 2, and Eleanor Bender, 7, both of Maria Stein, ride a Sea Doo at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. The kids are the children of Doug and Amy Bender. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Eli Wion, 5, of Piqua, rides a kids train at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Eli is the son of Craig and Rebecca Wion.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9386.jpg Eli Wion, 5, of Piqua, rides a kids train at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Eli is the son of Craig and Rebecca Wion. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jeanne Bergman, of Egypt, buys some clothes at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9434.jpg Jeanne Bergman, of Egypt, buys some clothes at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People watch an acrobatic act at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_9488.jpg People watch an acrobatic act at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Picnic table space was at a premium during the Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062822MariaSteinFest.jpg Picnic table space was at a premium during the Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Leo Kill, 6, of St. Marys, plays with a toy truck in the corn pit at Maria Stein Country Fest on Saturday, June 25. Leo is the son of Emily and Russell Kill.