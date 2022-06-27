Mosquito control tablets available

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is giving away free mosquito control larvicide tablets to Shelby County residents.

Residents can stop at the Health Department and pickup these tablets to control mosquitoes on their property (a limit five packs). Mosquitos are known to transmit diseases such as West Nile virus and several forms of encephalitis. Please help “Fight the Bite” in Shelby County.

The tablets are being given out through an OEPA Mosquito Control Grant. Visit ohio.gov/mosquito or contact the Environmental Division at 937-498-7249 for more information on mosquitoes.