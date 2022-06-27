Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, theft, and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, among other charges, on Thursday, June 23.

Z’Quan S. Boykins, 28, of Cincinnati, was indicted on the possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possessing marijuana, THC derivative, and scales and baggies for the purpose of weighing and transporting marijuana.

Artillus Porter, 48, of Lima, was indicted on theft, a fifth-degree felony, for stealing over $1,000 worth of goods from Lowe’s.

Terry L. Lindsey, 55, of Sidney, was indicted on the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, for failing to return the motor vehicle to the owner within 48 hours.

Norbert J. Stambaugh, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine, pipes and a baggie.

Joshua A. Reynolds, 39, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony, for possessing, disseminating and providing to another an obscene image with a minor as one of the participants.

Matthew K. Iddings, 24, of Minster, was indicted on 14 charges of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies, the aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having pictures of female minors engaging in sexual acts, methamphetamine, and a pipe.

Danny L. Whitmore, 46, at large, was indicted on tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, for providing false information to public officials regarding his health and prognosis for the purpose of corrupting the outcome of a proceeding.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

