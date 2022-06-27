Community paddle celebration to be held July 14

MIAMISBURG — Calling all paddlers! Everyone is invited to the 2022 Great Float – a celebration of the Great Miami River. Join participants on a 5-mile paddle from West Carrollton to Miamisburg with over 100 participants in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft.

The Great Float is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 from 2 to 5 pm. Paddlers will also enjoy an after-party in downtown Miamisburg. Hosted by the Great Miami Riverway and the cities of West Carrollton and Miamisburg, the event is sponsored by altafiber (previously known as Cincinnati Bell).

Registration is required. Participants can rent a kayak, paddle and life jacket for $50, or bring their own kayak or canoe for $10. Transportation is included. Deadline for registration is July 8.

Paddlers will park in downtown Miamisburg, ride a shuttle bus to Miami Bend Park in West Carrollton, and float down the Great Miami River to Miamisburg. Adventures on the Great Miami will supply the rental equipment.

“The 2022 Great Float will showcase the natural beauty of the Great Miami River,” said Dan Foley, director of the Great Miami Riverway. “Join us along with more than 100 paddling enthusiasts and experience firsthand Ohio’s first National Water Trail connecting our Riverway communities of Miamisburg and West Carrollton.”

The after-party features a Taste of Miamisburg with local restaurants including TJ Chumps, Bennett’s Publical, Bullwinkle’s, and Ron’s Pizza. Paddlers are also invited to enjoy the Miamisburg DORA.

The Great Miami Riverway is a partnership program of the Miami Conservancy District, convened with local communities to support and encourage people to live, work and play safely along the river. “MCD is excited to support the Great Float, partnering with communities to enjoy and improve the river as a regional asset.” Said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager of the MCD.

For more information and registration: https://protix.cityspark.com/e/the-great-float/tickets.