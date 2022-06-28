Council approves land purchase payment

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Village Council approved payment of some bigger bills at their June 27 meeting.

The largest bills included $1,506,958 to complete the purchase of the Komminsk farm, a $87,417 installment payment to PAB Construction toward the $1.5 million reconstruction of Jefferson Street, $74,065 to Buehler Construction for the bike path and crossing construction, a $48,500 Schmiesing Tree Services for village tree trimming, and $56,000 in 2021 income tax refunds for those working from home that year.

Jacob Larger, council’s financial chair, reported that May revenue amounted by $1,271,716, while expenditures were $2,806,715.38 in June.

In council action, approved was a first reading of a resolution to purchase a Caterpillar compact wheel loader for $127,500. Village Administrator Brent Richter said it was intended to replace the current village backhoe.

First readings are also approved for ordinances to vacate an alley between lots 19 and 20 in the Highland addition and to vacate another alley between Pearl Street and the Kuenning property line.

Also approved was a second reading of a resolution to purchase an Xtreme Vac Freightliner M-2 106 Dual Chassis leaf collection unit. They also approved a third and final reading accepting a property, vehicle and equipment insurance renewal costing $70,557.

The village administrator reported the next step in the Jefferson Street reconstruction project began June 27, with the closing of state Route 274 at Jefferson to allow continued work. The closure could last up to 60 days, said Richter.

Richter said new playground equipment, an agility set and a climbing ladder, was recently installed at J.C. Park, paid for by village and Pumpkinfest funds.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

