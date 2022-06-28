Mike and Fran DeWine host annual ice cream social

CEDARVILLE — A tradition that began in 1976 when Mike DeWine first sought public office continued Sunday afternoon. The Mike and Fran DeWine Ole-Fashioned Ice Cream Social was held at the DeWine family home near Cedarville.

Although storms threatened late in the afternoon, the weather held. Hundreds sampled the homemade two-crusted fruit pies and cookies. Ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy was also served. There was Bluegrass music for adults and magic tricks, sack races and face painting for the children in attendance.

Late in the afternoon, the musicians cleared the stage and the governor and first lady took their places. In addition to talking about child literacy and plugging the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, there were speeches by various state-wide office holders.

In addition to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp and Secretary of State Frank LaRose were in attendance and spoke. In addition, Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court including Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy and Pat Fisher were in attendance and spoke.

“This has been a family tradition for many years,” DeWine said in his opening remarks. “We decided we wanted a political event the entire family could enjoy. We came up with this idea, and it’s been a tradition since.”

DeWine then spoke about his priorities for a second term. In addition to continued emphasis on working to move manufacturing back to Ohio from overseas, he talked about working to improve education opportunities and accessibility to mental health.

Attendees from virtually every corner of Ohio were in attendance. Former Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and his wife Jenny were in attendance. They took along their daughter Sarah, their son-in-law Jason, and their three grandchildren Michael, Oliver and Annabelle..

“I can still remember attending an event with my father for Gov. Mike DeSalle when I was nine years old,” Barhorst stated.

“That event left a lasting impression on me. If we want to encourage younger generations to have an interest in governing our country, we have to expose them to those ideas when they are young,” he said explaining why he invited his grandchildren along.

“I’ve met so many people from across the state that it was good to see so many faces either I recognized or who recognized me,” Barhorst continued. “It also provided the opportunity to again introduce my grandchildren to the Governor. They met him a couple of years ago after the opening ceremonies for Shelby County’s Bicentennial, but they’ve grown considerably since.”

Barhorst completes his term as president of the Mayors Association of Ohio at the end of this month.