A closer look

Jaylee Hagood, 10, of Sidney, gets a close look at a patch of grass with a magnifying glass while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons. Jaylee is the daughter of Beth Shaw and JP Hagood.

Jaylee Hagood, 10, of Sidney, gets a close look at a patch of grass with a magnifying glass while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons. Jaylee is the daughter of Beth Shaw and JP Hagood. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062922DayCamp.jpg Jaylee Hagood, 10, of Sidney, gets a close look at a patch of grass with a magnifying glass while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons. Jaylee is the daughter of Beth Shaw and JP Hagood. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News